Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $373.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $388.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.03. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

