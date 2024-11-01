Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

