Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

