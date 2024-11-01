Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

