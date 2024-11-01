Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$12.81 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch Health Companies

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$112,087.40. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.