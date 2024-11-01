Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 22,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 322,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

