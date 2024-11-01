Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

