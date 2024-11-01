Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 28,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.79%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

