Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 149,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

