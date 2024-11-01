BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Decreased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 46.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after buying an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BILL by 297.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 284,935 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in BILL by 201.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 230,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 363,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,640. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

