Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BPTH

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.