BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BSEM stock opened at 18.50 on Friday. BioStem Technologies has a 52-week low of 2.26 and a 52-week high of 18.75. The stock has a market cap of $302.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 11.40 and its 200-day moving average is 9.88.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 74.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 43.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioStem Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

