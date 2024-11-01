Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00052223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00032411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

