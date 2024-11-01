Bitcoin SV Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $58.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.62 or 0.00072276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,036.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.06 or 0.00501254 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00021999 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,778,000 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

