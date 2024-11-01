Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

