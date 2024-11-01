Blur (BLUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.89 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,976,320,768.8356166 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21650548 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $60,473,273.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

