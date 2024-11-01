BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

