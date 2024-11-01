BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 64,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 44,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

