BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $82.50 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $572.51 or 0.00827459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $82.50 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,934 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,930,848.83502495. The last known price of BNB is 576.85991997 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,862,865,829.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
