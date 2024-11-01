BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $82.50 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $572.51 or 0.00827459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $82.50 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,934 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,930,848.83502495. The last known price of BNB is 576.85991997 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,862,865,829.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

