BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB) Declares Dividend of $0.19

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RHCB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

About BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (RHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global investment grade corporate bonds selected based on a combination of ESG evaluation, bottom-up credit analysis, and relative value assessment.

