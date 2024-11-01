BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB) Declares Dividend of $0.19

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
RHCB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.80.
About BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF
