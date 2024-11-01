BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

