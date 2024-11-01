Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$102.20. The company had a trading volume of 171,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,633. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$44.29 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

