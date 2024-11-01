Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.