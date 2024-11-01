Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,100.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,510.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,720.07. 43,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,183. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,756.39 and a 12-month high of $4,856.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,872.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

