Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 1,353,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,013,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

