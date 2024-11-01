Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $369.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 375,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,873.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $375,487 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.