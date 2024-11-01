Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Brinker International stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

