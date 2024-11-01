Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

