Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.09 and last traded at $170.86. 4,502,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,027,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $795.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after buying an additional 7,550,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

