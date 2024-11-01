Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $232.99 and a 12 month high of $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

