Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BBU opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 29.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 97.4% during the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.