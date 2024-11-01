Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
NYSE BIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. 75,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,150. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
