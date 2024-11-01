Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Nancy E. Cooper Sells 366 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BC traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $80.87. 582,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,793. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $38,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brunswick by 447.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 222,062 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $19,304,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,907,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
