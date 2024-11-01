Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 63.71 and last traded at 64.04. Approximately 28,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 35,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 65.07.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of 57.00. The stock has a market cap of $946.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
