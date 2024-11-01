BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,964. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $852.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 178,001 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 292,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

