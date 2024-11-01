California Bancorp Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results and Investor Presentation

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) recently disclosed its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024 in an earnings release issued on October 29, 2024. The company, also known as California Bancorp, provided a detailed overview of its financial performance for the mentioned period.

According to the report, California Bancorp shared its earnings release, which sheds light on the financial outcomes as of and for the third quarter of 2024. This information was made available in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to transparency, the company disclosed a slide presentation intended for forthcoming interactions with investors and other stakeholder groups. The slide presentation, detailed in Exhibit 99.2 of the filing, was also made accessible on the Investor Relations segment of California Bancorp’s website at https://ir.californiabankofcommerce.com.

It is important to note that information gathered or linked to the indicated website should not be considered included in the Current Report on Form 8-K. As specified in General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the content of this report, including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, is being provided for reference purposes only and is not to be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or integrated by reference into any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except through explicit reference in such filings.

As an emerging growth company, California Bancorp has indicated its choice not to avail the extended transition period for conforming with new or revised financial accounting standards provided by Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. This decision was marked with a checkmark in the Form 8-K filing.

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC hosts the common stock of California Bancorp under the trading symbol BCAL.

For individuals interested in reviewing the detailed financial results and investor presentation, the respective documents can be accessed in the filed Form 8-K under Item 2.02 (Results of Operations and Financial Condition) and Item 7.01 (Regulation FD Disclosure), along with their corresponding exhibits.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

