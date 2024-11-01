California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,234. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $29,365.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,157.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,665 shares of company stock worth $90,093 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.