Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.19%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.