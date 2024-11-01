Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 182553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.17.

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.4 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.19. The firm has a market cap of C$617.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

