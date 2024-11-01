Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $88.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.