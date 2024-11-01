Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Fortinet FY2024 Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.83 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.66 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

