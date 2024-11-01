Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

NYSE COF opened at $162.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.53. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $329,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

