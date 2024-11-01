Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.11.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$56.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

