Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.75-7.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of CAH opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

