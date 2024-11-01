Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

