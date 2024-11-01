CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter. CarParts.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 294,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

