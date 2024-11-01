CashBackPro Price Down 7% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $8,498.35 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00006906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,263.99 or 0.99863818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00058954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07921499 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11,053.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

