Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

