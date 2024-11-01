Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.03 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

