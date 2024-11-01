Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $449.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.19 and a 12-month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

