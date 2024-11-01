Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 192,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.55%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.